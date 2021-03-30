Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. UCA

by Dudley E. Dawson | Today at 6:01 p.m.
Dave Van Horn talks to Christian Franklin during Arkansas' 14-1 win over Memphis on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Picture courtesy SEC Media pool.

Pregame

It is a cloudy, overcast night and there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the game.

Arkansas (19-3) has a few lineup changes tonight that are not uncommon for a midweek game. Among them: Charlie Welch will DH, Ethan Bates will play third base, Eric Gregory will play in left field and Dylan Leach will catch. Matt Goodheart is also playing in the first tonight at first base and Brady Slavens will play in right field.

RHP Kole Ramage (0-1, 9.95 ERA) will start for the Razorbacks. UCA (9-11) will throw RHP Tate Busey (0-0, 3.38 ERA), a freshman from nearby Pea Ridge.

This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and UCA since 1948.

