LR office building

sold in $10M deal

The Cantrell West office building is changing hands in a $10.35 million transaction. The office complex, built in 2002, is located at 11300 Cantrell Road, just west of Interstate 430.

The 55,000-square-foot building is fully leased to tenants that include Hogan Taylor, First Security Bank and Stifel. The sale closed March 24.

"Our team was fortunate to assist the original owners of Cantrell West for many years," said Drew Holbert of Colliers of Arkansas, which represented the sellers. "The property has been well maintained and, as a result, has been fully occupied for many years. There is no doubt it will be a great investment for the new ownership as well."

Buyers are 11300 CW Building, LLC, and were represented by Colliers of Arkansas as well.

-- Andrew Moreau

HarperCollins to buy

rival's trade division

HarperCollins, one of the five largest U.S. publishing companies, has made a deal to acquire Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books and Media, the trade publishing division of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, for $349 million.

The acquisition will help HarperCollins expand its catalog of backlist titles at a moment of growing consolidation in the book business. Houghton Mifflin publishes perennial sellers by well-known authors such as J.R.R. Tolkien, George Orwell, Philip Roth and Lois Lowry, as well as children's classics and bestselling cookbooks and lifestyle guides.

News of the sale was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

By acquiring Houghton Mifflin, HarperCollins, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., will be better able to compete as publishing has come to be dominated by the biggest players.

The book business has been transformed by consolidation in the past decade, with the merger of Penguin and Random House in 2013, News Corp.'s purchase of romance publisher Harlequin, and Hachette Book Group's acquisition of Perseus Books. Last fall, ViacomCBS agreed to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for more than $2 billion, in a deal that has drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators and has raised concerns among booksellers, authors and agents.

-- The New York Times

State index dips 6.03

to close at 599.26

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 599.26, down 6.03.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a slight gain Monday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped slightly lower due in part to news of potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls spooked investors," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.