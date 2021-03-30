NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are feeding on shad around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striper fishing is "hit or miss" around the islands. Try brood minnows, shad or lures that imitate them. Areas where gulls are feeding on shad are good spots to fish.

For crappie, fish with minnows or jigs five to 10 feet deep in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Fish 20 feet deep in the main lake. Black bass fishing is tough, Jones said. Try jerk baits, crank baits or jig and pigs.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy recommends fishing for trout in deep holes with various brands of trout dough bait on a light line. Spoons or small crank baits are good lures to use.

For fly fishing, Beaver Dam Store recommends using midges in low water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are being caught from the public fishing dock with jigs or minnows three feet deep. Black bass are hitting plastic worms rigged wacky style. Grubs are good to use for bass. Bluegill are biting crickets, worms or small jigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting well on minnows eight feet deep. Fishing has been good around the old White River bridge. Try shallow-diving crank baits for black bass. Go with nightcrawlers to catch catfish.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are biting minnows five to 15 feet deep on all the Bella Vista lakes. Use a jerk bait or jig and pig for black bass at any Bella Vista lake.

Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or Gulp bait. Red and gold spoons may work.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and on cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small jerk baits, spinner baits, grubs or tube baits. Fishing is best in clear, low water. If the river is high and muddy, wait for another day.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said black bass fishing is fair at Lake Eucha and Grand Lake with crank baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Crappie are biting fair on minnows around brush and docks.

At Lake Eucha, fishing is fair for black bass, catfish and crappie. Try Alabama rigs or jerk baits for black bass. Go with liver or cut bait for catfish. Use jigs, minnows or spoons for crappie.

Lake Tenkiller's white bass fishing is excellent in creek channels and along points and flats. Use minnows or small lures that imitate them. Crappie fishing is good around brush and docks with jigs or minnows.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting swim baits and jerk baits fished on the inside of main lake points 10 feet deep or less. Work swim baits along the bottom, especially on cloudy days.

French fry worms on a split shot rig may work. Ned rigs are another option. Try spinner baits as the water warms.