Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Odor won't make Rangers

Rougned Odor, the Texas Rangers' starting second baseman the past seven seasons, has been told he won't be on the opening day roster after switching to third base this spring, the team said Monday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said the Rangers don't have an everyday role for Odor. The 27-year-old infielder has two more seasons and $24.6 million left on his six-year contract, and a $3 million buyout for a $13.5 million team option in 2023. "I think really what it came down to was we've made a decision, obviously a pretty clear direction looking towards the future. And playing him every day was not in our plans this year," Daniels said. "As we look forward, we think we're going to have some younger players coming up. And we didn't think it was in his best interest or our best interest to kind of force the issue into a bench role." Odor led Texas with 30 RBI in 38 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and matched Joey Gallo with a team-best 10 home runs. But Odor hit only .167. He hit .205 in a full 2019 season. In 858 games for the Rangers, he hit .237 with 146 home runs and 458 RBI.

Rizzo cuts off talks

Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series. The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season and set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement. "Obviously there's been talks and whatnot, but it doesn't look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team," Rizzo said Monday. Rizzo, who turns 32 in August, hit .222 with 11 home runs and 24 RBI during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The three-time All-Star has a .271 career average with 229 home runs and 753 RBI in 10 major-league seasons.

TENNIS

Barty advances in Miami

Ash Barty, the world's top-ranked player, reached the Miami Open quarterfinals Monday by holding off 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 1-6, 6-2. It was Barty's 17th win in her last 20 three-set matches, two of those victories for the Australian coming so far in this tournament. Another three-set win went to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who needed nearly 2½ hours to beat ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 and earn her ticket to the quarterfinals. Barty will next face No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-1, 6-2 winner over No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova. Svitolina will play unseeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the quarters. No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan ran her winning streak to 23 matches and moved into the quarters by topping No. 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium, 6-3, 6-3. On the men's side, Sebastian Korda of the U.S. got his second consecutive win over a seeded foe, this one a 6-3, 6-0 romp past No. 17 Aslan Karatsev of Russia.

BASKETBALL

Cowboys extend Boynton

Oklahoma State announced a seven-year contract extension with Coach Mike Boynton on Monday, a deal that will increase his compensation to $3 million annually. Boynton, 39, was set to make $1.85 million for this contract year, though he agreed to a 25% cut in September because the school was trying to trim costs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new contract takes effect July 1. Boynton has a 72-58 record in four years at Oklahoma State. This season, the Cowboys finished with a 21-9 record and won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009. They ended the regular season with a final Associated Press ranking of No. 11 -- the program's best finish since 2005.

NBA sets draft date

The NBA has scheduled this year's draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event. Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21-27; the draft lottery will be held June 22; and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft. Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said. This season's NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.

Spurs pick up Dieng

The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Gorgui Dieng, adding a nine-year veteran to the front line after the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge. The 6-10 Dieng was waived by Memphis last week after averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 22 games this season. Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 5 1/2 seasons for the Spurs before they removed the 35-year-old from the rotation earlier this month while searching for a potential trade. The Spurs bought out Aldridge's contract, and he said he plans to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs add DT Reed

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Jarran Reed agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million. The signing gives the AFC champions another interior pass rusher to play alongside Chris Jones. The deal was reached late Sunday and represents another big step toward improving the Chiefs' pass rush. The 28-year-old Reed was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 draft. He's spent his entire career in Seattle, where he had a reputation as a run-stuffer but showed he could get to the quarterback. Reed had 10 1/2 sacks in 2018 and and 6 1/2 sacks last season. He also was suspended the first six games of the 2019 season in connection with an alleged domestic disturbance.

Giants sign Shelton

The New York Giants have signed veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. A first-round draft choice with Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has played in 87 career games with 72 starts. He spent three years with the Browns, two with the Patriots -- with whom he won a Super Bowl -- and last season with the Lions. In six seasons, he has 247 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He had 36 tackles and a sack in 12 games with the Lions last season. New York lost starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings in free agency. In addition to signing Shelton, General Manager Dave Gettleman re-signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson.