Conway police: 4th teen arrested in December shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:48 p.m.
A fourth teen has been arrested in connection with the December shooting of a Conway woman, police said.

A 15-year-old teen was arrested Monday, police said. Two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy had been arrested previously, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 5 a.m. on Dec. 1 near Timberpeg Court and Bruce Street, police said. Officers responded and found a woman bleeding after bullets grazed her head and hand, according to police.

The boys face several charges including principle or accomplice to first-degree murder, police said.

