Pulaski Heights pupils to return to campuses in coming days

Pulaski Heights Elementary and Pulaski Heights Middle School pupils and staff — who had to abandon their buildings due to water damage after a winter storm in February — will return to their campuses in the next few days, the Little Rock School District announced Tuesday.

The displaced students and staff had been housed temporarily in Hall STEAM Magnet High School, 6700 H Street since the beginning of March.

Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools were severely damaged by broken water pipes and power failures from the February storm. The two campuses on North Pine Street in Little Rock, one built in 1921 and the other in 1927, had closed temporarily to on-site instruction because of interior flooding resulting from frozen and then broken pipes.

"Building repairs are being completed and all utilities restored," the district said in an announcement Tuesday, adding that the schools' principals have shared plans with parents. "Plans for the return of students and staff to the adjoining buildings have been designed to minimize further disruption to the learning environment."

The district said Pulaski Heights Elementary staff and teachers will return to their building on Friday, a virtual day. On Monday, in-person pupils return.

At Pulaski Heights Middle School, teachers and staff will move back in on Monday and next Tuesday. Students will participate in virtual instruction on those two days and in-person learners will return to the campus for in-person instruction on April 7.

Many Pulaski Heights pupils have been learning virtually from their homes this school year because of the covid-19 pandemic.