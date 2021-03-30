School covid cases continue to fall

The number of active covid-19 cases at Arkansas schools continued to fall on the first day back for many students after spring break, according to a report Monday from the state Department of Health.

Public school district cases dropped to 148 among students and staff as of Monday, down from 222 active cases in a report Thursday. The Health Department releases data twice weekly on covid-19 infections in schools.

A total of nine districts were listed as having five or more active infections, with the Rogers School District topping all others with 13 active cases.

College and university case counts also declined as college campuses continued with testing and vaccination efforts. Active covid-19 cases among college students and staff dipped to 43 as of Monday, down from the 56 active cases listed in the report last Thursday.

Arkansas State University will begin a three-day vaccination clinic today. College students in Arkansas living in residence halls as well as fraternity or sorority houses have been eligible to receive the vaccine since March 16.

"As of this afternoon, we have just over 500 students registered for the three sessions (combined). We've messaged our students again today to remind them to register for the vaccination events," ASU spokesman Bill Smith said Monday. At the clinic, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A second Pfizer dose is required for vaccination, and those are set to be given out April 2o-22.

ASU has roughly 2,600 students living in on-campus residence halls this spring.

"I know I've spoken with students who were very eager to get their first shots, or some who've opted to start their shots at home," Smith said.

While covid-19 case counts have been declining for weeks, state health officials as well as Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week encouraged those who travelled or gathered in groups to get tested for covid-19.

At least two of the state's colleges on Monday held covid-19 testing events.

A total of 12 people turned out to get tested for covid-19 at a four-hour mass testing event held Monday at the University of Central Arkansas campus, spokeswoman Fredricka Sharkey said.

"Many more individuals stopped by today's event asking about where they might receive a vaccine," Sharkey said. The university is in the early stages of working with the state Department of Health to plan a vaccine event, Sharkey said.

Arkansas State University-Newport, a two-year college, held testing events Monday, advertising on social media participants could get a free T-shirt. The number of tests done wasn't available Monday, said Jeff Hankins, a spokesman for the ASU System.

Among the state's colleges and universities, the University of Arkansas topped all schools with six active covid-19 cases, according to the Health Department report released Monday. No other college or university had five or more active covid-19 infections.

UA spokesman Zac Brown said Monday the university expected to receive 2,400 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine and open vaccination appointments.

"Our primary focus is making sure we devote our efforts and resources to help fully vaccinate students before the end of spring semester," Brown said in an email.

UA on March 4 received 2,500 doses of the same vaccine, but stopped scheduling campus vaccination appointments on March 19 as supplies ran low. The doses were exhausted on March 25, Brown said.

"With a large portion of students now eligible, we fully anticipate to see similar high demand as with our last allocation," Brown said, estimating perhaps 200 students might be vaccinated daily on campus.