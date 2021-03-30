STATE CAPITOL BRIEFS: Senators back bill on repeat offenders | Raises for teachers favored in 33-0 vote | Abortion measures headed to governor

Senators back bill on repeat offenders

The Senate on Monday unanimously approved a bill aimed at cracking down on repeat offenders armed with guns while committing new crimes by denying them a chance at parole.

Last week, state Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves estimated that Senate Bill 300, by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, would cost around $250 million over 10 years. Dismang questioned Graves’ figures.

Under the bill, once repeat offenders are convicted of the new gun charge, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

— Michael R. Wickline

Raises for teachers favored in 33-0 vote

The Senate on Monday voted 33-0 for a bill that would raise Arkansas’ average teacher salary by $2,000 over the next two years, from $49,822 to $51,822.

Senate Bill 504, by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, would create a new category of education funding — the teacher salary equalization fund. It’s identical to House Bill 1614, by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, which has cleared the House.

In 2019, the highest average salary in any one district was $60,963 while the lowest was $39,578, or a difference of $21,385, according to the bills.

Irvin said the bill aims to help school districts that pay below the state’s average. The raises would be financed with $25 million in fiscal 2022.

— Michael R. Wickline

Abortion measures headed to governor

A measure that would prohibit using public funds to pay for abortions in cases of rape or incest gained the Senate’s approval in a 29-6 vote Monday afternoon.

House Bill 1589, by Rep. Harlan Breaux, R-Holiday Island, now goes to the governor.

Using public funds to pay for abortions caused by rape or incest is allowed under the federal Hyde Amendment. The bill allows public funding for abortions to save the life of the mother. It also would exempt funding for hospitals.

According to the abortion-rights advocacy group Guttmacher Institute, Arkansas is one of 33 states that follow the Hyde Amendment standard.

The Senate also voted 26-6 for a bill that would increase restrictions on the use of abortion-inducing medication.

House Bill 1402, by Rep. Sonia Barker, R-Smackover, now goes to the governor. It would require a doctor to do an in-person exam of a patient and get the woman’s blood type before giving her an abortion pill. It would also require a follow-up exam.

— Michael R. Wickline

Student-athlete bill gets House approval

A bill that would allow college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses cleared the Arkansas House in a 97-1 vote Monday.

House Bill 1671’s sponsor, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said the bill has been a long time coming, as six states have already adopted measures allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses.

Shepherd noted that only a handful of students might have the opportunity to profit that way, but allowing them to do so would keep Arkansas competitive in recruiting college athletes. A similar measure takes effect in Florida on July 1.

The legislation has the support of top athletic officials at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas, and it has co-sponsors from both parties.

Student-athletes would be prohibited from advertising certain products and services, including tobacco and weapons.

— Rachel Herzog

Legislation on start of school year OK’d

A bill that would bar school boards from setting the first day of school earlier than the Monday two weeks before Labor Day gained the favor of the House on Monday.

Sponsoring Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, said the state’s tourism industry has been drastically affected by earlier school year start dates over the years.

House Bill 1237 would allow schools to lengthen the school day in order to meet a minimum of 1,068 hours of instruction rather than a minimum of 178 days.

Rep. David Tollett, R-Lexa, spoke against the bill, arguing that it would push the school year past Memorial Day in districts that stick to a 178-day schedule. Lowery said August is a more valuable month for the tourism industry than May.

In response to a question from Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, Lowery said the bill would not affect school districts with a year-round schedule.

The bill had the support of the Arkansas Hospitality Association and Education Secretary Johnny Key and opposition from the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

The House vote was 64-23, with bipartisan opposition. The bill now heads to the Senate.

— Rachel Herzog

Auto-cycle crash penalty rejected

The House rejected a bill Monday that would have increased the penalty on drivers who injure a cyclist while illegally passing a bike.

House Bill 1710, by Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, would make illegally passing a cyclist a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail with a fine of up to $2,500, if the cyclist is seriously injured during a crash. If the illegal pass was done intentionally, the penalty would be a Class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, said she agreed with the purpose of the bill, but called the proposed penalties unnecessarily harsh.

— John Moritz

Campaign-fund bill fails in House

The House lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Monday against a bill that would allow candidates to use campaign funds to pay for child care expenses related to their campaigns or official duties.

House Bill 1728, by Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-Springdale, attempts to codify a 2018 ruling by the Arkansas Ethics Commission that allowed Gayatri Agnew, a candidate for the House of Representatives from Bentonville, to use campaign funds for her two children.

Godfrey said the bill would only allow campaign funds to be used on child care if the need was created by the campaign — such as candidate needing hire a babysitter while giving a campaign speech — and that it will extend the ruling to cover child care expenses during an official’s term in office.

The bill faced opposition, however, from lawmakers who said HB1728 would extend the commission’s ruling to give lawmakers special privileges.

“It’s extremely broad and it goes far beyond what the Arkansas Ethics Commission said,” said Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle.

The vote was expunged and the bill was sent back to committee, with Godfrey promising to work on amendments to address concerns.

— John Moritz

Bill OK’d to end med-school quota

A bill that would do away with the requirement that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences accept a certain number of students from each of the state’s four congressional districts passed the House on Monday.

House Bill 1707 sponsor Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said the requirement was antiquated. Lawmakers who opposed the bill said the quota prevents maldistribution of health care professionals throughout the state.

After the House voted down the bill, Rep. Gary Deffenbaugh, R-Van Buren, moved to reconsider the bill. Deffenbaugh said he had spoken with Boyd and realized he’d made the wrong decision for his district in voting against the bill. The legislation then passed 59-31.

— Rachel Herzog

School-voucher change advances

A bill to make the children of military families eligible for the Succeed Scholarship was passed by the House on Monday.

The tax-credit funded voucher program, which was established by state law in 2015 and launched in 2016, is available to students with disabilities and foster children. House Bill 1446 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, includes a provision stating that students already eligible for the scholarships will be prioritized, and children of military families will be served with any remaining funds.

The bill passed 65-22, with members of both parties voting against.

— Rachel Herzog

Custody-divorce bill clears House

The House voted 71-16 Monday to set joint custody of children as the default award in divorce cases.

Senate Bill 18, by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, would create the “rebuttable presumption that joint custody is on the best interest of the child,” in the state’s family law codes. That presumption could be overruled either by a judge based on “clear and convincing evidence,” or by joint agreement of the parents.

Current law, established in 2013, states that joint custody is the “favored” outcome.

Since that law was passed, however, lawmakers who advocate greater custody for fathers have expressed frustrations that judges are not following the will of the Legislature. Attempts to pass legislation similar to SB18 died in a House committee two years ago.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, sponsored the bill in the House, saying Monday, “There’s a mound of research that joint custody is by far better for children than a single-family home.”

Several lawmakers raised concerns about the bill, saying that it could make it harder for women and children to escape abusive spouses.

“So many of these cases of domestic violence are not called into police,” said Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

The House vote sends SB18 back to the Senate to concur in amendments.

— John Moritz & Michael R. Wickline

House approves timber tax credit

A tax credit for the timber industry was favored by the House on Monday.

The sponsor, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said House Bill 1706 “brings the timber industry where we should have brought them years and years ago.”

The income tax credit would apply to the costs of wood energy products and forest maintenance.

— Rachel Herzog