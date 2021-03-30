BASKETBALL

Goforth transferring from Oregon State

Former Fayetteville star Sasha Goforth is transferring from Oregon State after one season with the Beavers.

Goforth said in a Twitter post Monday night that after discussions with family, friends and mentors over the past week, she was entering the transfer portal to play closer to home.

This season, Goforth, a 6-1 guard, started all 20 games for Oregon State, averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. She shot 41.8% from the floor and 35.8% from three-point range. The Beavers advanced to the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament, losing to South Carolina.

During her high school career, Goforth helped Fayetteville win two state championships in 2017 and 2020. She was a McDonald's All-American and first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection for her senior season.

Bankston headed to Norfolk State

Former University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward Kris Bankston is transferring to Norfolk State, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Monday.

The redshirt junior from Little Rock Fair spent four seasons with the Trojans from 2017-21, posting 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds for his career.

Bankston is one of two UALR players to leave the program for the transfer portal in 2021, joined by junior guard Markquis Nowell, who exited the program in February.

Two UAPB players enter portal

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Shaun Doss Jr. and Markedric Bell entered the transfer portal Monday, leaving the Golden Lions without their leading scorer and top-two rebounders from last season.

Doss, a redshirt junior, led UAPB with 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to earn first-team All-SWAC honors. The 6-5 guard from Marion recorded eight 20-plus point performances last season, scoring a career-high 31 points in a 91-82 win over Alabama State on Jan. 9.

Bell transferred to UAPB from East Mississippi Community College in 2019. He averaged 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior, finishing fourth in the conference with 1.6 blocks per game.

Dungee in three-point contest

University of Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee has been selected to compete in the women's Three-Point Championship roster for the 32nd annual College Slam Dunk and Three-Point Championships.

The event will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. Central on Thursday on ESPN2.

Dungee, a third-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC first-team selection, shot a career-best 38.7% from three-point range this season for the Razorbacks, who earned the No. 4 seed in the Alamo Region in the women's NCAA Tournament.

The three-point contest includes eight men and eight women's players. The full roster was not announced Monday.

BASEBALL

UAPB-UALR postponed

UALR baseball postponed its home meeting today with UAPB due to expected storms. The teams will instead meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Trojans won a pair on the road at No. 22 Southern Illinois over the weekend, marking their first series against a ranked opponent since 2019. UALR (11-8) enters the week winners of six of its last seven games.

UAPB (2-11) fell to SWAC rivals Southern 11-7 at the Lone Star Diamond Classic on Friday.

-- Eli Lederman

GOLF

ASU men finish fourth

Arkansas State University finished fourth among 14 teams at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate on Monday at the University of North Carolina's Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Red Wolves turned in a final-round score of 4-over 292 to total 869 (5 over) for the tournament. North Carolina (28-under 836) won the tournament, while Campbell (-10) and Michigan State (-7) finished second and third, respectively.

Julien Sale shot a final-round 73 to finish tied for sixth at 5-under 211. Zan Luka Stirn and Jack Madden both had a 72. Stirn finished in a tie for 17th, while Madden tied for 22nd.

ASU women lead after two rounds

The Arkansas State women's golf team leads by nine strokes after two rounds of the Diane Daugherty Invite at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Mo.

The Red Wolves posted a first-round total of 301 (+17) and followed with a second-round 304 (+20) on Monday to total 605 (+37). They are nine strokes ahead of Illinois State (+46) and 12 strokes better than third-place Bradley in the 16-team field.

Elise Schultz is fourth overall at 6-over 148 after shooting a second-round 3-over 74. Sydni Leung, playing as an individual, and Olivia Schmidt are tied for sixth place at 8-over 150. Grayson Gladden is tied for ninth place (9-over 151).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services