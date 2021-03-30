Storms, freezing temperatures expected in Northwest Arkansas

Storms and freezing weather are likely in Northwest Arkansas over the next few days, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service predicts isolated thunderstorms and rain will arrive with a cold front Tuesday afternoon, according to its website.

The storms could be severe, with a chance of hail and strong winds in far Southeast Oklahoma, according to a social media post by the Weather Service.

Fort Smith likely will have storms starting about 7 p.m. today.

A high temperature of 70 this afternoon and an overnight low of 36 is forecast for Fayetteville.

A freeze watch was issued for late Wednesday night through Thursday morning in Northwest Arkansas, according to the service. Forecasters predict temperatures in upper 20s and lower 30s. Those temperatures could kill some plants and tender vegetation outdoors or unprotected.

