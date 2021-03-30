Texarkana names new police chief; Bennett is first woman in role

TEXARKANA — Kristi Bennett has been named as the new Texarkana police chief.

City Manager Dr. Kenny Haskin announced Bennett's appointment Monday afternoon.

Bennett is the department's first woman chief of police and first new chief in 31 years.

Bennett holds a master's degree from Southern Arkansas University and has served as interim chief since September 1, 2020. Prior to her appointment as interim chief, she served with the department in several significant roles since she joined the department in 2005.

"I am honored to be named police chief," Bennett said. "I have spent the last 17 years in a job which I dearly love. My motivation and drive to always be better and attempt to improve the situation for others has provided for me an exceptional and successful career," she said.

Bennett said she plans to continue to establish excellent working relationships with regional law enforcement agencies, city government officials, and local community members.

"By including city government in the operations of the agency, I believe we can give a better understanding of how best to bring about the changes we are looking for," she said. "Additionally, with the help of civic and community leaders in Texarkana, we will continue to build and strengthen the bond of trust we want to establish between TAPD and the community."

Haskin said Bennett is well known and well respected both in the community and statewide and has received local, state, and national recognition for her work within law enforcement.

Bennett's appointment comes after the retirement of Chief Robert Harrison. Harrison had been the department’s chief since 1990 and had been with the department since 1973.