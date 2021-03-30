Troopers: Rollover crash kills Arkadelphia man

A 21-year-old man was killed following a rollover crash in Clark County on Monday afternoon, troopers said.

Dale Balch of Arkadelphia was driving south on U.S. 67 near Snyder Road when the crash happened just before 3:15 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

The vehicle, a Dodge Charger, missed a curve, traveling onto the right shoulder and into a ditch, the report states. Troopers said the front bumper struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

The vehicle hit with three trees and overturned, ejecting Balch from the car, troopers said.

The man was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia, where he later died, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 122 deaths have resulted from crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.