Alma School District plans to lift mask requirement

The Alma School District will lift the requirement that students, staff and visitors wear face masks, beginning Wednesday, Superintendent David Woolly said Tuesday evening.

His remarks comes hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health announced the requirement to wear masks will end today.

"Throughout the pandemic, Alma School District has diligently complied with the directives of the Arkansas Department of Health, and we will continue to do so," Woolly said in a statement.

"Therefore, effective tomorrow, March 31, 2021, masks will no longer be required to be worn by students, staff, or visitors when on Alma School District campuses. All other directives of the Arkansas Department of Health continue to be in effect until such time they are lifted by the Department of Health."

Other districts around the state — including Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Texarkana — said they plan to continue the mask requirement until at least when their school boards meet.

The Clarendon School District plans to continue the mask mandate "indefinitely," said Superintendent Lee Vent. ​

"We are requiring masks to be worn indefinitely as a matter of precaution," Vent said in an email Tuesday afternoon from Clarendon, the county seat of Monroe County in the Arkansas Delta.

In the weeks leading up to the governor's announcement, some school districts and school boards decided to keep the mask requirement through the end of the semester, even if Hutchinson — as he did Tuesday — would announce lifting the mask mandate. They include Fort Smith, Bentonville and Rogers in Northwest Arkansas. The Little Rock School District administration wants to join them.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said in a Tuesday evening video message on the district's website that students and staff will continue to be required to wear masks until the Little Rock School Board decides the issue on April 8. He said he will recommend the board continue the mask requirement through the end of the school year.

Woolly, the Alma district's superintendent, said his west Arkansas school system will continue other previous safety and sanitation practices, which include spraying and disinfecting facilities each night, providing hand sanitizers in schools, encouraging hand washing and emphasizing social distancing.

"The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that everyone wear a mask whenever social distancing cannot be assured," Woolly also said. "We support this recommendation. Although masks will no longer be required, we encourage everyone to consider wearing a mask whenever in close contact with other people.

"Although no longer required, students, staff, and visitors are welcome to continue to wear masks at school and school events."