Afghan polio-clinic attacks kill 3 workers

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Attackers on Tuesday gunned down three women working to administer the polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new campaign against the crippling children's disease.

The women were killed in two attacks in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Fared Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police, said two were shot and killed in police District 7 and the third was killed in District 4.

According to an official from the governor's office, local media were reporting that no arrest have been made so far in the case. The official, who was not authorized to talk to the media, spoke on condition of anonymity.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but eastern Afghanistan has witnessed an increase of attacks by the Islamic State, which has have declared war on Shiites and frequently targets the country's minority Hazaras.

The government on Monday launched another round of polio vaccinations across the country, aiming to inoculate 9.6 million children under 5 years of age.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the polio virus.

Germany denies Mexico gun case appeals

A German court on Tuesday rejected appeals of the convictions of two former employees of gun-maker Heckler & Koch over their role in the delivery of weapons that ended up in troubled areas of Mexico.

The Federal Court of Justice also upheld the confiscation of proceeds from the sales totaling a few million euros.

In February 2019, the Stuttgart state court convicted a former Heckler & Koch sales manager of exporting goods on the basis of fraudulently obtained permits, and an ex-clerk of being an accessory.

They were given suspended prison sentences of 22 months and 17 months, respectively. Three other defendants -- two ex-managers responsible for exports and a deputy sales manager -- were acquitted.

The court found that the exports to Mexico were covered by German government permits that were were fraudulently obtained with knowingly incorrect information based upon unreliable declarations from Mexican authorities on where the weapons would end up.

The federal court said its examination of appeals from the defendants, the company and prosecutors found no legal errors in the state court's verdict.

U.N.: Mali strike killed 19 wedding-goers

BAMAKO, Mali -- A U.N. investigation concluded Tuesday that a French airstrike in Mali had killed 19 civilians attending a wedding celebration back in January, prompting the French Defense Ministry to categorically reject the findings.

The report put together by the U.N. mission in Mali said that more than 100 people had been at the celebration on Jan. 3 in Bounti, including five suspected members of an al-Qaida-linked group. Three of those suspected militants were killed, the report stated, while the other two had left the event early.

The dead were all men between the ages of 23 and 71, the majority of whom lived in the village of Bounti, the report found.

"The group affected by the strike was overwhelmingly composed of civilians, who are people protected from attack under international humanitarian law," the report stated. "This strike raises significant concerns about compliance with the principles of the conduct of hostilities, including the precautionary principle that requires that all feasible steps be taken to verify that targets are military objectives."

French authorities have said that "several dozen" extremists were killed during the airstrike. On Tuesday, they said the U.N. report had relied on unidentified witnesses and failed to make clear under what conditions their testimony was taken.

Galapagos tortoise smuggler thwarted

Officials at an airport in the Galapagos Islands seized 185 baby tortoises Sunday that were wrapped in plastic and packed in a suitcase that was bound for mainland Ecuador, the authorities said.

The tortoises were discovered in a red suitcase that was on its way to the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, during an inspection at the Galapagos Ecological Airport on the island of Baltra, the airport said in a statement.

Airport officials said Sunday that 10 of the tortoises, which were estimated to be at least 3 months old, had died. Five more died Monday, according to Ecuador's environmental minister, Marcelo Mata.

The surviving reptiles, which were described as giant tortoises, were transferred to the Fausto Llerena breeding center on Santa Cruz Island, he said.

