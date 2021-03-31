At The Post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE

Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Parx, 11:55 a.m.; Delta Downs, 12:55 p.m.; Will Rogers, 1 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 2:40 p.m.

MAKE-UP DATE

Today's card was added last month to help offset eight lost dates in February because of severe winter weather. The track will do so again April 28.

INFIELD OPEN THIS WEEKEND

The infield at Oaklawn will be open this weekend -- weather permitting -- and no reservations are required. Chairs and blankets are permitted, while coolers, tents and backpacks are not. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Guests can enter through the north alley off Central Ave. across from the Best Western hotel.

FINISH LINES

Favored Tempt Fate ($3.20) became the first three-time winner this year at Oaklawn in Saturday's $150,000 Nodouble Breeders' Stakes for 3-year-old and up Arkansas-bred male sprinters. Carl Deville, who trains Tempt Fate for Jerry Caroom of Hot Springs, said the colt could try two turns next in the $200,000 Arkansas Breeders' Championship Stakes on April 30. ... Cristian Torres recorded his first career riding double Saturday, winning the first race aboard favored Sevier ($4.20) for trainer Karl Broberg and the fourth race aboard favored Top Gunner ($3.60) for trainer John Sadler. ... Seven-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr., 10-time Oaklawn training champion Steve Asmussen and owner Clark Brewster teamed up for two victories on Saturday's card -- Do Me a Favor ($8.60) in the second race and favored Bitumen ($4.60) in the sixth race. They teamed up once more on Sunday, winning the ninth race with Bank ($6.80). The doubles pushed career Oaklawn victory totals for Asmussen and Santana to 731 and 587, respectively. They had teamed for 290 victories in Hot Springs through Sunday. ... Mystic Guide, winner of the Grade III Razorback Handicap for older horses Feb. 27, captured the Grade I Dubai World Cup on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department