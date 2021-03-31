Biden signs loan-program extension

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a two-month extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loans for small businesses struggling with the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden signed the extension in the Oval Office alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, less than a week after Congress gave final approval to the extension.

"It is a bipartisan accomplishment," Biden said before signing the act. "Small business is the backbone of our economy."

The House approved the extension on a 415-3 vote this month, and the Senate on Thursday cleared the legislation on a 92-7 margin. The program had been set to expire today.

The federal loan program was first established in the $2.2 trillion stimulus law passed last March under President Donald Trump. In December, Congress restarted the program and added more funding. Around 3.5 million borrowers have received forgivable loans this year, taking the program's total lending to $734 billion. Around $79 billion remains in the fund. Banks and financiers that make the government-backed loans expect the money to be depleted in mid- to late April, well ahead of the program's new deadline.

Wind-fanned fires shut Mount Rushmore

NEMO, S.D. -- High winds Tuesday hampered firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota that have forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes and closed Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Three wildfires were burning near Rapid City, with the largest near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area. That fire has burned nearly 3 square miles and has not been contained at all. Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, including one inside the grounds of Mount Rushmore.

The Schroeder Road fire has crossed into two neighborhoods near Rapid City, the Pennington County sheriff's office said Tuesday. At least one home was destroyed after "an intense structure fight," officials said. No injuries have been reported.

U.S. Forest Service support services specialist Halley Legge said wind speed is still an issue as about 250 firefighters continue their work.

The fire near Mount Rushmore has threatened 15 structures, including park facilities and private homes, but none have been destroyed, officials said.

Private debt added to student-loan pause

The federal government's pause on student loan payments is being extended to more than 1 million borrowers who have defaulted on debt held by private lenders, the Education Department announced Tuesday.

The action is meant to offer relief to the hardest-hit borrowers in a program that allowed private lenders to provide student loans that were backed by the federal government. The program ended in 2010 when the Education Department became the sole lender of federally subsidized student loans.

President Joe Biden announced in January that federal student loan payments would remain suspended and interest rates would be set at zero through at least Sept. 30, extending an action from the administration of former President Donald Trump. But it applied only to those with debt held directly by the federal government, leaving out millions with private loans.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Monday extended the payment pause and zero interest rate to 1.1 million borrowers who had defaulted on privately held loans.

The Education Department said it's working to return tax refunds or wages that were seized over the past year to cover the defaulted loans. Any loans that went into default since March 13, 2020, will be returned to good standing.

No convictions in Black officer's beating

ST. LOUIS -- No convictions were returned against three white St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague so severely during a protest over another officer's acquittal that he had to undergo several surgeries.

On Monday, a jury acquitted officer Steven Korte of charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and of lying to the FBI in the attack on officer Luther Hall, who was mistaken for a protester during demonstrations that broke out in 2017 after former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was acquitted in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was Black.

Former officer Christopher Myers also was acquitted Monday of a deprivation-of-rights count, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers for allegedly smashing Hall's cellphone. The jury also deadlocked on the deprivation-of- rights charge against former officer Dustin Boone.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Tuesday that the department would begin an internal-affairs investigation, which he said was delayed at the request of federal prosecutors to avoid compromising the criminal investigation.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports