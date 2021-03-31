Blackhawks take pair of titles at Elkins track meet

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge High School's Blackhawk track program, after over a year of being mothballed by the covid-19 scare, picked up where it left off with a pair of championship performances in Elkins during the break.

The meet was run without field events, an area that the Blackhawks excel in, but their strength on the track led to overwhelming victories anyway.

The girls won by 69 points over a field of nine teams, with the boys making off with top honors with a 48-point victory over their nearest competitor.

The LadyHawks scored 133, well ahead of Northwest Classical with 64, Gravette with 47, Greenland 41, Shiloh 34, West Fork 31, Gentry 29, Elkins 11, and Bentonville Haas Hall 8.

The boys won with almost the same production as the girls, scoring 129 with West Fork taking second with 81, followed by Shiloh 74, Gravette 48, Northwest Classical 44, Elkins 26, Bentonville Haas Hall 19, Gentry 11, and Decatur 8.

The girls were led by a double first winners Blakelee Winn and Liz Vasquez. Winn took firsts in the 100 (12.65) and the 100 hurdles (15.83). Vasquez copped firsts in the 1,600 (6:04.5) and 3,200 (13:42) runs. Vasquez also grabbed third in the 800 (2:43.9)

Other champions for the girls were Kamree Dye, who won the 200 (28.0) and the 4x100 relay team. The team, composed of Dye, Winn, Bella Cates and Alevia Reyna, ran a swift time of 54.71. Dye also took second in the 100 (13.46).

Patrick Elliott was a big winner for the boys, taking the 100 (11.24) and 200 (22.89) dashes while anchoring the winning 4x100 relay team. Clocking a very fast time of 45.87, Elliott was joined by Josiah Small, Sebasttien Mullikin and Cade Mann.

The boys also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races in times of 3:42.6 and 9:19, respectively. The winning 4x400 runners included Elliott, Mann, Small and Evan Anderson. The 4x800 was composed of Small, Levi Schultz, Elijah Wiggins and Grandon Grant.

Other girls winners include: Emma Stewart, second 1,600 (6:19); Olivia Scates, second 3,200 (14:00); Maddisyn Robinson, fourth in both the 100 hurdles (20.06) and 300 hurdles (1:00.1); Bella Cates, fifth in the 100 (14.37) and sixth in the 200 (31.01); Isabella Cruz, seventh in the 800 (3:27.5); and Allie King, seventh in the 400 (1:18.3).

The girls 4x800 was second (12:40.1) with a team of Scates, King, Dallice White and Kyra Wheeless. The Hawks also took fourth in the 4x200 (2:04.1) with a team of Dye, Reyna, Cates and Olivia McCracken.

Other boys winners included: Cade Mann, second 200 (24.54), and fifth 400 (56.79); Brenden Power, second 110 hurdles (18.01) and fifth 300 hurdles (52.72); Levi Schultz, second 3,200 (11:32); Grandon Grant, second 800 (2:21.6); Evan Anderson, second 300 hurdles (48.88); Layton Powell, third 3,200 (11:50); Nathan Tucker, fourth 300 hurdles (49.0); Owen Harris, fourth 110 hurdles (20.41); Jacob Stein, sixth 800 (2:24); Phoenix Edmisson, sixth 110 hurdles (21.71), and Korbyn Mobley, eighth 200 (25.49).

The season will get into full throttle with the students back after spring break.