Calendar 3-31-21

Wednesday, March 31

Boozman to visit Pine Bluff

As part of his "Shots in ARms" effort, U.S. Sen. John Boozman will visit two covid-19 vaccine clinics at Pine Bluff on Wednesday. From 9-10 a.m., the senator will visit the Walmart Supercenter at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. From 10:30-11:30 a.m., Boozman will visit the Pine Bluff VA Clinic, 2906 Market St., a CBOC (community-based outpatient clinic) of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, April 1

Deadline set for Korean War vet stories in yearbook

April 1 is the deadline to submit entries for the 2021 Arkansas Korean War Veterans Yearbook. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is participating in the project honoring Arkansas veterans. To be included, a veteran must have served in Korea or its territorial waters between June 25, 1950, and July 27, 1953. Veterans or relatives may submit photographs and biographies, which will be accepted on a first-come, first-accepted basis. The submission form is available at https://forms.gle/DfzvkGyN3TNAFrsC9. Submissions also may be sent by email with the veteran's first, middle, and last name in the subject line to Koreayearbook2021@gmail.com.

Beginning Thursday, April 1

UAM Rodeo Weevil Stampede set

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the 2021 Weevil Stampede at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello. The UAM College Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. April 1-2 and the Championship Round will be held at 1 p.m. April 3. Concessions and parking will be available. Three hundred student-athletes will participate and 15 teams from the Ozark Region will compete, according to a news release. Masks will be required. Seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines, according to Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones.

Friday, April 2

In-person Live@5 Concert set with Dave Sadler

Delta musician Dave Sadler will return to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for the Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. April 2. This in-person performance is part of ASC's Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month. "Sadler's playing style is a blend of blues, rock, jazz and funk, utilizing both electric and acoustic guitars," according to a news release. The cost for Live@5 is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. Details: asc701.org/live-at-5.

Saturday, April 3

Delta Network Food Bank to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank will give away food in a drive-thru session at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. The Covid-19 Hunger Relief Donation will include a 33 pound box of chicken and will be distributed to each vehicle. Registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Vehicles will enter the convention center's "parking lot D" from Missouri Street. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the directions of the traffic directors. Details: (870) 536-2424.