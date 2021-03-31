Easter Bunny fills up baskets at drive-thru

By 10 a.m. Saturday, cars were lined up on Dollarway Road waiting for the Easter Bunny at the White Hall Community Center.

All children who showed up were treated to bags of candy by the Easter Bunny -- socially distanced -- at the drive-thru Easter event.

The event was organized and sponsored by the White Hall Chamber of Commerce, and the Easter Bunny, who insisted on remaining anonymous, was a big hit with the little ones.

"We had an outstanding turnout, and the kids were excited," said Joe Spadoni, the Chamber's president.

The Easter Bunny's helpers included Chamber board members Tiffany Camp, Barbara Summers, Lydia Scholebo and Kimberly Wood.

More than 300 vehicles, about two youngsters in each, drove through, and the Chamber members handed out a large portion of the 10,000 bags of candy, plastic eggs and toys they prepared last week for distribution, Spadoni said.

Although it's nothing like our usual event, he said a couple of weeks ago, "We really wanted to do something for the kids."

But the youngsters didn't seem to mind.

Tamera Brown of White Hall said, "My kids were very excited about coming today," while Lacey Bennett Hale of White Hall said her young ones "had a blast opening all of the eggs."

The leftover treats were given to White Hall day care facilities and churches.

"We wanted to make the holiday a little more special for all White Hall kids," Spadoni said.

While the Easter Bunny greets each a carload of kids at the White Hall Community Center on Dollarway Road, board member and volunteer Barbara Summers, behind the bunny, hands out candy. (Special to The Commercial)