Germans opt to restrict AstraZeneca's vaccine

BERLIN -- German health officials agreed Tuesday to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, as fresh concern arises over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials agreed unanimously to give the vaccine only to people aged 60 or older, unless they belong to a high-risk category for serious illness from covid-19 and have agreed to take the vaccine despite the small risk of a serious side effect.

"In sum it's about weighing the risk of a side effect that is statistically small, but needs to be taken seriously, and the risk of falling ill with corona," Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

The move follows the recommendations of Germany's independent vaccine expert panel and after the country's medical regulator released new data showing a rise in reported cases of an unusual form of blood clot in the head -- known as sinus vein thrombosis -- in recent recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The news is a further blow to the vaccine, which is critical to Europe's immunization campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get shots to poorer countries.

It comes less than two weeks after the EU drug regulator said the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots after a similar scare.

The European Medicines Agency said at the time that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, but it could not rule out a link between the shot and some unusual kinds of clots, and recommended adding a warning about possible rare side effects.

Several German regions -- including the capital, Berlin, and the country's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia -- had already suspended use of the shots in younger people earlier Tuesday after the country's medical regulator said its tally of the rare blood clots reported by Monday had increased to 31. Some 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in Germany so far.

Nine of the people died and all but two of the cases involved women, who were aged 20 to 63, the Paul Ehrlich Institute said.

In a statement ahead of the announcement, AstraZeneca said tens of millions of people worldwide have received its vaccines, and noted that the EU regulator and the World Health Organization concluded that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

The company said it would continue to work with German authorities to address any questions they might have, while also analyzing its own records to understand whether the rare blood clots reported occur more commonly "than would be expected naturally in a population of millions of people."

The suspensions come as Germany, along with other European countries, is scrambling to ramp up its vaccine program, which lags far behind those in Britain and the United States.

By Monday, some 13.2 million people in the country had received at least one dose of vaccine, while nearly 4 million had received both shots.

Use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was temporarily halted in several European countries earlier this month over concerns about the rare blood clots. After a review by medical experts at the European Medicines Agency, most European Union countries, including Germany, resumed use of the vaccine on March 19.

On Monday, Canada suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under 55, citing new concerning data from Europe.

"There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, vice chairman of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Cheng of The Associated Press.

