Goforth, McDonald's All-American from Fayetteville, will transfer to Arkansas from Oregon State

FAYETTEVILLE — Sasha Goforth is coming come.

The former Fayetteville High School standout announced she will transfer to the University of Arkansas on her Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

Goforth, a member of the Pac-12 All-Freshman team this year at Oregon State, announced her intention to enter the transfer portal Monday to play “closer to home.”

The 6-1 guard started every game this season and averaged 11.6 points 3.6 rebounds per game. She also shot 36% (24 of 67) from three-point range.

The former McDonald’s All-American was ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 recruit by one recruiting service coming out of high school.

Goforth averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game to help Fayetteville to a state title as a senior in 2020.



Arkansas was one of her final three schools, along with Texas A&M, before she chose to attend Oregon State.