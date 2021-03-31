Government offices to close Friday

The city of Pine Bluff offices and the Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday, according to their calendars.

Boozman due at PB vaccination sites

As part of his "Shots in ARms" effort, U.S. Sen. John Boozman will visit two covid-19 vaccine clinics at Pine Bluff today.

From 9-10 a.m., the senator will visit the Walmart Supercenter at Pine Bluff. Boozman will meet with Walmart leadership and staff to discuss how covid-19 vaccination efforts are going in their stores, according to a news release.

From 10:30-11:30 a.m., Boozman will visit the Pine Bluff VA Clinic, 2906 Market St., a CBOC (community-based outpatient clinic) of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. He will be touring the clinic to learn about the VA's vaccine efforts with local veterans. He will meet with clinic staff and learn about their mobile vaccination teams.

School anti-violence campaign to start

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance will launch the From Nonviolence to No Violence campaign at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wildcat Stadium at Watson Chapel High School, according to a news release.

Supported by the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System and United Way of Southeast Arkansas, this is a continuing effort by PBFCC to assist students and administration at Watson Chapel junior and senior high schools.

From Nonviolence to No Violence is an anti-violence campaign to be driven by young people in response to the recent tragedy at the junior high school. Pine Bluff High School, Robert F. Morehead Middle School and Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School will conduct the campaign in solidarity the students at Watson Chapel.

Veterans health system keeping masks

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will continue requiring clients to wear masks at all CAVHS facilities, including community based outpatient clinics, according to a news release.

This announcement was made per the Veterans Health Administration policy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

To protect veterans, caregivers, and the staff, CAVHS requires everyone entering its facilities to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose. If needed, a mask will be provided. CAVHS will continue to observe all covid-19 precautions.

Hospital plans reception for new staff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is hosting a drop-in welcome reception for the newest members of its medical staff from 5-7 p.m. April 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The attire is business casual and refreshments will be served, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.