Happy birthday (Mar. 31): This solar year shows you new places to shine. Go ahead and bite off more than you can chew because your ambition is what will increase your skills and deepen your knowledge. Doors swing open to you. You'll love what you can give to people and what they bring you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's the moment you're offered what you've wanted all along, that you realize your wants have changed. No need to accept anything out of obligation. This is an event marker representing the distance you've come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can roam without moving a muscle and often do; your mind racing, turning and floating to where it needs to be to make sense of what's happening now. Ground that mental journeying with physical exercise and you're golden.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're unsure of the difference you want to make, only that you want to make one. Negative emotions can really steer you right. Turnoffs show you what you don't prefer. They tell you what to do by making it very clear what not to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll show up and share your thoughts, represent an underserved group or speak on behalf of someone. Your voice will be welcome and have the desired effect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What if you counted your successes differently? Put a smile on someone's face — that counts. Tell the truth about what you're feeling — count that too. Please yourself, and then count that double.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Where others see a lost cause, you see grand potential. Your belief will make all of the difference. Others rise to meet you in the most interesting places. Later, this will make a fascinating success story.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Do the adventure no matter what. How much money will it cost? How long will it take? These are details to work out, not roadblocks to stop you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's wisdom in the long view. You can achieve it by running your mind backward or forward. Think of your ancestors and the different kinds of lives they lived in their time, or think about people after you and the legacy you'll leave.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You honor people by learning more about them, but that's not your purpose. You'd like to know what to anticipate. So you learn what someone is like then set your expectation close to the person's true nature.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll assert a sense of control over something you once felt powerless over. It's a concern that requires solutions along many dimensions, but don't doubt that your contribution plays a role.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Less-than-hospitable circumstances? No problem. Apply more personal fortitude. Remember when you did a lot with a little? You'll do it again. Don't underestimate yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're not clear on what you want because emotions tug you from side to side. Treat these feelings like a laundry pile. Take a breath, turn over the hamper and start sorting.

SUN AND SATURN ORGANIZE ENVIRONMENTAL SUMMIT

The most powerful influence is that which goes almost unfelt. It’s embedded in the backdrop. It’s as constant as the sunrise and as integrated into a daily rhythm as the sunset. As you seek to make a change, think about building its reinforcement into your environment. What quiet dailiness might habituate you into bringing this change about?

AQUARIUS SECRET SUPERPOWERS

Every sign has ‘em. For Aquarius:

The Obvious: Aquarius doesn’t have to be asked to change or adjust or think ahead. Aquarius is forward-thinking by nature. The water bearer is the sign of tomorrow.

The Uncanny: Whatever you resist or don’t believe about the future, Aquarius has already adopted it, worked out all the kinks and put it to the most positive use possible.

The Weird: Out of a hundred characteristics the Aquarius possesses, 90% will be weird but in the most awesome way possible. As the sign of eccentricity, there’s no getting around it. Aquarius has the kind of “weird” that makes you think, laugh, embrace, drop your jaw and realize that a diverse world is a better world.

The Extremely Useful: Aquarius is a giver through and through. Whatever this sign dedicates in the name of humanity it will not take back.

The Quietly Helpful: Aquarius seeks self-revelation and encourages others to accept themselves euphorically.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Whether he’s teaching Conan O’Brien dance moves or starring in one of the well-over 100 major entertainment enterprises in his illustrious career, a truer original than Christopher Walken would be hard to find. Walken was born when the sun and Mercury were in energetic Aries and the moon and Mars were in eccentric Aquarius. Look for him in the upcoming television projects “Severance” and the crime comedy “The Offenders.”