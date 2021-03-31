• Laura Lee, 34, and Robert Ramirez, 34, both of Leesville, La., both face arson charges after Lee told investigators that she and her boyfriend tried to drive away snakes by setting multiple fires along the road and in woods owned by others near their home.

• Karl Manke, an Owosso, Mich., barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by reopening his shop during the coronavirus pandemic as well as joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the state Capitol lawn, said he will appeal a $9,000 fine.

• Drew Sikes, 37, of Palmetto Bay, Fla., accused of shooting about 50 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle at officers responding to a call in Everglades National Park before he surrendered, faces weapons and attempted murder charges, prosecutors said.

• Alex Hebert Hyde, 31, and Micheal Hyde, 37, a Crowley, La., couple, said each new attempt got simpler before they were finally able to tie the knot at Holly Beach after the coronavirus pandemic and a nasty hurricane season delayed three previous wedding attempts.

• Tareq Alaows, a Syrian man arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2015, dropped his campaign for a seat in the country's Parliament, saying that racism combined with "the high threat level" he experienced led him to withdraw his candidacy.

• Tonya Hughes of Jackson, Miss., has asked the Jackson City Council for reimbursement after learning that city police auctioned off her car after it was impounded as part of a shooting investigation when it should have been returned to her.

• Jason Goff, 45, of Starke, Fla., a former high school janitor who pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography for hiding a camera in a girls' locker room, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Brittanie Ritchie of Waterville, Maine, said she was talking on her cellphone with her future wife, Rochelle Hager, 31, an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos, when she heard a crash and then silence after a powerful wind gust blew a tree limb onto Hager's car as she was driving, killing her.

• Duong Tan Hau, 29, a flight attendant for Vietnam Airlines convicted of violating covid-19 rules after returning from a trip to Japan and spreading the virus to at least three people and forcing 2,200 others into quarantine through contact tracing, was sentenced to two years of probation.