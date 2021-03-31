LIST: These Arkansas cities and schools are keeping mask rules in place

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced March 30 that he was lifting his statewide mask mandate, but some mayors say city ordinances and orders are still in effect to require facial coverings in certain places in an attempt to prevent the spread of covid-19. To add your city to the list, email webreleases@arkansasonline.com

Cities

Fayetteville: Following the governor’s announcement, the city issued a reminder that their mask mandate will remain in effect, despite the statewide mask mandate being lifted.

Helena-West Helena: Kevin Smith, the mayor of Helena-West Helena, said he would like to see the city's mask ordinance remain in place.

Little Rock: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city's mask mandate would remain in place. The mayor made the announcement at the outset of a regularly scheduled Little Rock Board of Directors agenda meeting.

North Little Rock: Mayor Terry C. Hartwick said, “The City of North Little Rock will continue our mask policy for city-owned buildings until further notice.”

Rogers: Mayor Greg Hines announces the City of Rogers mask ordinance will stay in effect as long as Governor Asa Hutchinson’s health emergency executive order is in place or the ordinance is repealed by the Rogers City Council.

Schools

Arkansas State University: The on-campus mask mandate will continue at least through the end of spring semester.

Arkansas Tech University: Face masks will be required through the end of the spring semester. Policies will be reviewed again this summer.

Armorel School District: Armorel School will continue to follow the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health recommendations in wearing masks while on school campus, buses, and any school activities.

Augusta School District: The Augusta School District will continue to follow the mask guidance and social distance guidance recommended by the Arkansas Department of Health until further notice, the district posted on its Facebook page. Students, faculty, staff, parents, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings while attending school, at all school functions or riding school provided transportation.

Beebe School District: The district will continue its mask policy until a special board meeting held at 5 p.m. April 1, where they will make the decision to continue, modify or eliminate the current policy.

Bryant Public Schools: The district announced its safety protocols, including mask wearing will continue through the end of the school year.

Cabot Public School District: The district said until further notice, their face covering policy has not changed for students, faculty or visitors.

Clarendon School District: “We are requiring masks to be worn indefinitely as a matter of precaution,” said superintendent Lee Vent.

Conway Public Schools: Mask requirements will remain in place until the end of the school year.

Dover Public Schools: Mask mandate will continue until it’s discussed at the April school board meeting.

El Dorado School District: Mask mandate will continue until the end of the school year.

Jonesboro School District: The district will continue to follow CDC guidelines. The school board and administration support continuing to follow these and other precautions in place during the school year, including social distancing and quarantine. These guidelines will remain in place for the rest of the school year, the district said.

Pulaski County Special School District: The district plans to continue its mask mandate for students and staff until further review by the PCSSD Board of Education at its next meeting April 13. The district will follow the Arkansas Activities Association guidelines of wearing masks during spring sports and other activities.

Siloam Springs School District: The district will continue its mask policy through the end of the school year or until further notice, the district announced.

Springdale School District: The mask policy remains in affect and will be reviewed at the next school board meeting April 13.

Texarkana School District: The school board has not made a formal decision to continue, modify or eliminate policies on mask requirements, the district said. However, the district will continue to require staff and students to wear masks until the board of directors meet to discuss any changes for the remainder of the school year.

University of Arkansas: Protocols including social distancing and mask wearing will continue through at least the end of the spring semester.

University of Central Arkansas: Masks will still be required inside all university facilities.

Van Buren School District: The district will extend its mask policy, but is seeking input from the school and community and will attempt to relax the policy when possible, the district said.

West Memphis School District: Schools will follow mask protocol through the end of the school year or until further notice, the district announced.

White Hall School District: Masks will be required through the end of the school year.

Wynne Public Schools: At the March school board meeting, the board decided to continue following mask protocols through the end of the school year.

Brianna Kwasnik, Danny Shameer and Bill Bowden contributed to this list.