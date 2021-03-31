Little Rock School Board makes administrative changes at 2 STEM schools

The Little Rock School Board voted Thursday to move Hall STEAM Magnet High Principal Mark Roberts to the central office, effective Thursday, and extend Forest Heights STEM Academy Principal Amy B. Cooper's role to include Hall.

Cooper, whose expanded role will begin July 1, has been principal at Forest Heights kindergarten through eighth grade, since 2017.

She will be the district's first and only principal in modern times to oversee a kindergarten through 12th grade program in the capital city school system.

April Rike, a Hall Magnet High assistant principal, will serve as interim principal at Hall for the remainder of this current school year.

Roberts' title is Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) monitoring and report director. As such, he will will facilitate the use of tens of millions of dollars in federal covid-19 relief funds that the 21,000-student district is slated to receive.

