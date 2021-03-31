Missouri man shot, critically injured by Mountain home officer, police say

A Missouri man wanted by law enforcement was shot and critically injured by a Mountain Home police officer Tuesday after reportedly shooting at a bail bondsman, police said.

The shooting happened outside two Mountain Home businesses in the 800 block of U.S. 61, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

The man, 41-year-old Kevin Lee Donovan of Adrian, Mo. is reportedly in critical condition in a Springfield, Mo. hospital, the release states.

State police said Donovan was wanted in Missouri on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

A bail bondsman located Donovan in Mountain Home and asked for police assistance in taking him into custody, the release states.

When the bondsman and an officer confronted him around 7:30 p.m. outside a convenience store, he reportedly brandished a gun and began to back away, authorities said.

According to state police, Donovan raised the gun and fired at the bondsman, and the officer fired, wounding Donovan.

Neither the bondsman or the officer were injured in the incident. Special agents with the state police are investigating and will turn the case over to the Baxter County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws, authorities said.