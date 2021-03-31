• Former President Donald Trump stands to face questioning under oath about a former "Apprentice" contestant's sexual-assault allegations against him, after a ruling Tuesday from New York's highest court. Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' defamation lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts. In a one-sentence ruling, the Court of Appeals tossed Trump's appeal as moot now that he's out of the White House. Lawyers for Zervos had asked the high court to reject the appeal and return her defamation suit to a trial court for both sides to continue pretrial evidence-seeking that could eventually enable Zervos' lawyers to quiz Trump under oath, and for his to question her. "Now a private citizen, the defendant has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims," lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a statement Tuesday. A request for comment was sent to Trump's lawyers. Zervos is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she went public during his 2016 campaign with allegations that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping twice in 2007. She had appeared on his reality show "The Apprentice" in 2006 and said she was looking only for career advice when she contacted him afterward. She sued after he retweeted a message calling her claims "a hoax" and described women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment as "liars." Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz has said that the former president's statements were true and protected by free-speech rights

• An award-winning series of graphic novels about congressman and civil-rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Publisher Abrams announced Tuesday that "Run: Book One" will be issued Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80. As with the "March" trilogy, which traced Lewis' growing involvement with the civil-rights movement in the 1960s, "Run" features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell, who grew up in North Little Rock, as they shape a narrative around Lewis' reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations. "Run: Book One" begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Lewis, Aydin and Powell shared a National Book Award in 2016 for the third volume of the "March" trilogy. Abrams said that in "Run: Book One," Lewis talks about a movement fighting to harness its hard-won legal protections to become an electoral force as American politics is consumed by the Vietnam War and "the forces of white supremacy gather to mount a decades-long campaign to destroy the dream of the 'Beloved Community' that John Lewis, Dr. King, and so many others worked to build."

