Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• April Melvin, 27, of 2803 S.W. Seminole St. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Melvin was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brian Belden, 32, of 520 S.E. B St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Belden was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Christy Tew, 46, of 609 W. Moan Place in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with permitting child abuse. Tew was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jimmy Tew, 58, of 609 W. Moan Place in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Tew was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Gene Flanagan, 58, of 1209 Young St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Flanagan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jesus Garcia-Leal, 42, of 803 Bayles Drive in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Garcia-Leal was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Darrell Bailey, 26, of 1701 N. Lewis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault on a family or household member, criminal mischief and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Bailey was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Tuskin Carr, 42, of 1004 Virginia St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carr was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.