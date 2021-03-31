Nursing students give covid tests

Nursing students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff performed nasal swab covid testing for students who returned to campus on Monday, according to https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/.

On their first day back from spring break, nursing students volunteered to help stop the spread of the virus by providing free covid-19 testing to faculty and students at the STEM Building.

Diann Williams, chairman of the UAPB Department of Nursing, said the students were passionate about keeping their peers safe.

"We must stay cognizant of the virus and realize it is still a very real threat to our community and our nation," Williams said. "Our nursing students believe they have an obligation to ensure everyone returns to campus healthy and remains safe."

The Department of Nursing is committed to preparing competent baccalaureate graduates who can provide quality nursing care for diverse populations at all system levels within diverse health care settings, according to a news release. Williams said her students gained valuable real-world experiences that are essentially for learning and growth.

"Covid testing is an added layer of protection for our campus community," Williams explained. "Approximately 75-80 students were tested. However, the clinic was open to all students, faculty and staff interested in being tested."

The bachelor of science in nursing degree program incorporates liberal arts and nursing coursework in curricula that provide the education and skills necessary for a lifetime of personal and professional growth. The science and liberal arts components of the curricula provide the student with a foundation for advanced studies at the upper-division nursing levels and prepare graduates to engage in the full scope of professional nursing practice across all health care settings.

The admission deadline for Fall 2021 acceptance has been extended. For more information about the Department of Nursing visit www.uapb.edu/academics/school_of_arts_sciences/nursing.aspx.