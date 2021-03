A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Jonesboro just after midnight Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to 713 W. Strawn Ave. around 12:14 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting, according to an incident report.

Upon arrival, a woman told officers that Johnathan Felipe, who lives at the listed address had been shot, police said.

Officers discovered Felipe dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.