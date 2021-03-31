Police: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-30 in Bryant

A pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 30 in Bryant just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, currently listed as John Doe, was walking west in the middle of the north service road of I-30 near the Arkansas 183 exit around 12:50 a.m. when he was struck by a 2002 Dodge Ram, according to a preliminary crash report from the Bryant Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

No identifying information was found and no identification had been made at the time of the report, police said. According to the report, the body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to assist with identification.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as wet and cloudy.

At least 123 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the state Department of Public Safety.