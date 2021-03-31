Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Sea to Success in the sixth

BEST BET Lucky Every Day in the fifth

LONG SHOT Hit the Ticket in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30%)

MEET 99-294 (33.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

confident choice

*plenty to like

things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $20,000

BLACK KAT TAPS raced competitively at a higher class level this season at Fair Grounds, and she is working well for new and winning trainer Tom Amoss. ENCANTA has not raced in 18 months. She is taking a significant drop for a winning stable, and she is likely to be a pacesetter. AREEMAA defeated bottom level maiden-claimers by 10 lengths, and she is spotted well in a conditioned-claimer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Black Kat TapsGerouxAmoss5-2

1 EncantaTorresSadler7-2

6 AreemaaArrietaCompton9-2

2 TurnstoneSantanaOrtiz2-1

4 MooracCamchariDiVito5-1

5 Mocha KissWDe La CruzStuart12-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

REDIVIVUS was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptive fourth-place debut. He received a confidence boost when the runner-up (Rolling Fork) came back with a decisive maiden win. CATS GOTTA CHANCE broke slowly in an even effort when making his debut, but he lands in a much weaker field. He is also treated with Lasix for the first time. PRIVATE TRUTH had to overcome a slow start in a late-running sixth-place debut. He is dropping in price and has a license to show marked improvement.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 RedivivusQuinonezWitt7-2

1 Cats Gotta ChanceCamachoHewitt5-2

4 Private TruthWDe La CruzMartin4-1

7 My DominatorCabreraBroberg6-1

9 StraticusThompsonDixon8-1

6 Slightly CraftyHarrCline30-1

8 Dancin RocketMojicaMartin5-1

2 My Little TipMoralesRhea20-1

10 Awe BirdTohillMartin20-1

5 Broadway JerryTorresPrather20-1

3 Purse $28,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

WISH YOU WERE MINE is a six-race winner who is dropping to the lowest price of her career. She has landed in a field she can take wire to wire. KALALOU appears to be training well at Houston for her return, and she has finished no worse than second in six races on a wet track. GLAMORIZED earned competitive Beyer figures while competing at a higher level last season at Oaklawn, and she is showing improved works since a dull first race at the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Wish You Were MineBowenHollendorfer2-1

1 KalalouCabreraMoquett5-2

4 GlamorizedCanchariRobertson3-1

2 Hush Y'allHarrCline4-1

5 Lucky Be a LadyCourtFires8-1

6 Potra LizaMoralesBrennan10-1

4 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $10,000

EPWORTH was bet down in her debut after a swift wet-track gate drill, but she raced evenly over a fast track. Expect improvement with the experience and likelihood of a wet surface. ANGEL ARKIE is taking a slight drop after a one-paced sixth-place debut. HADLEYS HERO finished seventh in her debut, but she did make a nice middle-move while racing wide on the turn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 EpworthArrietaMorse5-2

8 Angel ArkieTohillMartin9-2

2 Hadleys HeroCanchariHornsby15-1

7 Wish for CandyHarrRhea7-2

3 SkadiEramiaDurham15-1

9 Natural JewelMoralesJackson5-1

5 Five RiversLoveberryHornsby6-1

1 Miss CheckmarkMojicaMartin6-1

4 Lady MondoroJohnsonHartlage20-1

5 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

LUCKY EVERY DAY led past every pole but the last one in a sharp 2021 debut, and she is dropping into a state-bred race for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. She was scratched Sunday in favor of this race. LOUEMMA tracked the early leaders before slowly going by in a determined career debut victory, and she has once again drawn a favorable post. LIL TATER is dropping from an open to a state-bred race. She is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of early speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Lucky Every DayCohenDiodoro3-1

10 LouemmaEramiaWitt4-1

3 Lil TaterWDe La CruzStuart9-2

6 Shoot Me StraightThompsonBarkley10-1

2 Gold N SexyVazquezChleborad5-1

5 Get One MoreQuinonezMcKellar15-1

8 Warm BeautyMoralesRhea20-1

1 B's Lil' BumblebeeLoveberryMcKellar10-1

4 Dena's Bold MoveTohillAshauer20-1

7 Amelia's BonnetGonzalezGonzalez6-1

6 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

SEA TO SUCCESS contested a rapid early pace before steadily drawing off in a decisive debut victory, and a swift subsequent breeze has him ready to repeat. WAYAKIN was treated with Lasix for the first time and responded with a front-running maiden win. His proven wet-track ability may provide an edge. EASTSIDE COOL continues up the class ladder after consecutive wins, and his ability to rate and finish bodes well in this field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Sea to SuccessTorresSadler5-2

7 WayakinGarciaMaker8-1

5 Eastside CoolCabreraHawley7-2

1 JackmanSantanaBroberg5-1

2 Spotted BullCohenDiodoro6-1

3 OutlierGerouxCox9-2

6 Citi CharmGonzalezBarkley10-1

9 Flat Out AvengerQuinonezTrout10-1

8 Code as HellArrietaLukas12-1

7 Purse $105,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming

AUCTION FEVER has finished well in consecutive third-place allowance finishes, and she drew into a field with several front-runners. She does her best running on wet tracks. BRITTLE AND YOO is a front-running sprinter in good form, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. MATERA broke her maiden around two turns at Santa Anita. She has good early speed, and she races for high-percentage trainer Brad Cox for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Auction FeverArrietaContreras5-2

1 Brittle and YooSantanaSadler6-1

2 MateraGerouxCox3-1

6 ShackadelicCourtAnderson9-2

8 Tonal VisionWDe La CruzStuart6-1

7 Dutch TreatCamachoMorse10-1

3 Summer StormBowenPuhich5-1

5 Sunset Paula JoGonzalezVon Hemel12-1

8 Purse $105,000, 1 9/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HIT THE TICKET has won three of his last four races since having blinkers removed, and he has earned competitive Beyer figures. He figures near the early lead. EXCESSION was narrowly defeated over a wet track in the 2020 Grade II Rebel at Oaklawn, and he is making the third start of his current form cycle. JUMPER is a turf winner at this marathon distance, and he finished strong in a second-place tune-up.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Hit the TicketMoralesMcKnight12-1

6 ExcessionSantanaAsmussen2-1

4 JumperTohillHartman5-2

3 Strong TideGerouxLauer8-1

7 ClaynthelionheartCabreraBauer3-1

2 Laughing FoxArrietaAsmussen5-1

1 Stock DealGarciaLukas8-1

9 Purse $27,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $12,500

LIFE ON THE ROAD raced competitively at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn, and he was claimed back by trainer Steve Asmussen at Fair Grounds. CONQUISTADOR SHOW followed a two-turn maiden win with a second-place finish at this condition, and he drew an improved post position. ITS MY BAG BABY has finished in the money in two of three sprint races at the meeting, and he has proven route ability.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Life On the RoadSantanaAsmussen7-2

5 Conquistador ShowCourtPuhl8-1

1 Its My Bag BabyCabreraGarcia12-1

10 Make'n TracksTohillHartman3-1

9 Major KongWDe La CruzPetalino5-1

7 Spin RateTorresMoquett7-2

3 Fast RecoveryCohenDiodoro6-1

8 CopleyTalamoHolthus12-1

2 CriticBowenGarcia15-1

6 She Love MeJohnsonHartlage20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

LUCKY EVERY DAY looks like a winner, and I recommend playing her in exactas over LIL TATER and LOUEMMA. The sixth race begins a Pick-4, and SEA TO SUCCESS is a single on my ticket. The seventh race is contentious and spreading out in hopes of a big number is wise. The eighth race is another wide-open race and spreading out is recommended. The ninth race drew 10 runners, and I like my top two.