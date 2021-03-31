FOOTBALL

Hogs scrimmage on Saturday open

The University of Arkansas will open its football scrimmage again Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Gate 1 will open at 10:30 a.m. for the scrimmage, which will represent spring practice No. 8 out of 15 for the Razorbacks. Second-year Coach Sam Pittman wanted to have three scrimmages this spring to give his quarterbacks more time in coordinator Kendal Briles' system and more time reading defenses in gamelike settings. Arkansas quarterbacks are off limits to live tackling.

Fans attending the scrimmage should park in lots 72, 73, 73A and 74 on the west side of the stadium, or lot 44 to the north. The only gate to access the stadium will be Gate 1 in the southwest corner, and fans will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and remain in the west stands. Concession stands on the west concourse will be open.

The Razorbacks will cap spring drills with the Red-White game April 17 at 2 p.m.

Lyon kicker dies

Lyon College senior kicker and punter Ignacio Gomez died Tuesday.

Gomez, a Spanish major who also minored in business administration, was a three-time all-conference selection for the Scots in the Sooner Athletic Conference (2018, 2019) and the Central States Football League (2017). He was also a two-time academic all-conference selection in 2018 and 2019.

Gomez is the school's career points leader (206) and holds school records in 16 special teams categories, including field goals made and punts.

He made 3 of 5 extra-point attempts and was 2 of 7 on field goals this season, including a 32-yarder in Saturday's 37-10 loss to Langston (Okla.). Gomez also averaged 42.3 yards per punt and 51.8 yards per kickoff this season.

The Scots (0-4) are scheduled to face Oklahoma Panhandle State for their season finale Saturday at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville.

BASKETBALL

UALR's Battle set to leave

Senior Teal Battle -- the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's leading scorer in 2020-21 -- entered the transfer portal Tuesday, the program confirmed. The 6-1 forward from Millington, Tenn., maintains one year of eligibility.

Battle paced the Trojans with 13.5 points per game. A three-year starter under Coach Joe Foley, she earned All-Sun Belt honors in her junior and senior seasons, including a second-team selection after she finished fourth in the league in scoring.

She was a member of two regular-season Sun Belt Conference champions in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Freshman Trinitee Alexander also appeared in the transfer portal Tuesday. The 5-11 forward from Everman, Texas, appeared in five games for the Trojans.

-- Eli Lederman

UALR forward enters transfer portal

UALR men's basketball confirmed Tuesday that freshman Yacine Toumi has entered the transfer portal.

Toumi -- a 6-9 forward from France -- appeared in seven games during his lone season at UALR, averaging 1.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

-- Eli Lederman

Nowell heading to Kansas State

Former UALR guard Markquis Nowell is transferring to Kansas State, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The former first-team All-Sun Belt selection entered the transfer portal in March after opting out of the remainder of the Trojans' season in early February. Nowell averaged 14.3 points per game on 39.3% shooting in three seasons, and in 2019-20 led UALR with 17.2 ppg.

Nowell was suspended for two games to open the 2021 Sun Belt Conference season Jan. 1-2. The 5-7 guard from Harlem, N.Y., left the program after a weekend sweep at Texas State on Feb. 5-6.

-- Eli Lederman

GOLF

ASU women win in Missouri

The Arkansas State University women's team had five players finish in the top 20 individually Tuesday as the Red Wolves won the team title at the Diane Daugherty Invitational in Kirkwood, Mo.

Elise Schultz led the way, shooting a 4-over 75 in the final round to finish fourth individually with a 10-over 223 total. Olivia Schmidt finished seventh individually with a 12-over 225. Syndi Leung played as an individual and finished 10th with a 17-over 230 total. Grayson Gladden finished 17rh and Kayla Burke finished in a tie for 20th place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services