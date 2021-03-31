Teen killed in shooting new to area

The family of a 13-year-old girl who was shot to death Sunday in a North Little Rock neighborhood late Sunday were new to the neighborhood, neighbors said Monday.

North Little Rock Police did not disclose the girl's name, citing state child maltreatment statutes.

Officers found the girl dead in the house at 1113 Healy St. at 5:28 p.m. after responding to a call, police spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said. She said Monday that the victim died due to at least one gunshot wound, but that she does not have any additional information.

Tuesday, balloons had been left on the front porch of the small, blue-and-stone house.

Neighbors who live nearby said they did not know the people who live at that house very well. One said they had moved into the neighborhood a month ago.

The neighbors also said they heard three or four gunshots Monday evening.