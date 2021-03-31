Three public hearings on tap in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Three of the originally planned seven public hearings scheduled for the beginning of the April 6 Planning Commission meeting were pulled Monday morning due to lack of appropriate notice, according to city officials.

Public hearings slated are:

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 23.17 acres, W. Pickens Road, Sand Creek Engineering;

• Conditional use 185-187 Townsend Way, alcohol sales, Shane Perry; and

• Master Street Plan & Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

There are no items listed on the agenda under old business.

Public hearings canceled due to lack of 15 day notice are:

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 26.21 acres, 650 Greer St., Deloris Wilkerson;

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 30 acres, Greer Street & Lee Town Road, Kinley Miller; and

• Rezone A-1 to R-3MF 20 acres, Lee Town Road, Kinley Miller.

A lot split/rezone A-1 to R-1 .90 acres, 1451 It'll Do Road, Barry & Mechel Wall was withdrawn by the applicants, according to city officials.

Four items are listed under new business, including the three items to be presented in the public hearings.

The preliminary plat for Avalon subdivision, 56.11 acres, by Winter Park Partners, will be considered under new business.

A single item, a variance request for 570 Harrison St., is on the agenda for the Board of Adjustments by Kevin Hall requesting a 3-feet side setback for a pool.

City officials and Regional Planning Commission representatives have been meeting via Zoom for weeks reviewing and adjusting the city's master street plan and comprehensive land use plan which must be presented to the public for review before being presented to the City Council for approval.

Anderson Custom Homes requests a rezone for 21.27 acres on West Pickens Road be rezoned from agricultural to R-2 single family.

A live Music Cafe is proposed for 185-187 Townsend Way and the owner, Shane Perry, is requesting a conditional use permit to serve alcoholic beverages (beer, wine and mixed drinks).

The three rezone requests which were on the initial agenda released last week are similar to those presented in February and are for property on the northeast corner of Greer Street and Lee Town Road. City statutes require a 15-day notice to property owners within 300 feet of the property in question.

Planning Commission meetings are held in City Hall and are open to the public.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at abeard@nwadg.com.