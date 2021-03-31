TIDBITS: Online Cooking Class

The following cooking class will be taught via videostream. Participants will need the necessary streaming app installed on their computer or mobile device for access.

◼️ Around the World: Thailand Online; 6 p.m. April 6; $20

Chef and cookbook author Erin Rowe will instruct participants in a cook-along class featuring coconut and pineapple, green curry chicken and hot and sour soup with shrimp. Participants will receive recipes, a shopping list and list of tools needed for the class in advance and they will prepare the recipes in real-time with Rowe.

Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, (Rogers), honeycombkitchenshop.com (479) 340-1022