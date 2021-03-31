Sections
UAM pitcher gets recognition

Today at 2:55 a.m.

RUSSELLVILLE -- University of Arkansas at Monticell sophomore left-handed pitcher Mason Philley garnered Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday.

Philley earned the recognition after striking out 15 to pick up his first win of the season against East Central (Okla.) on Friday.

Philley turned in a dominating performance in just 6 innings of work in the Weevils' 8-1 win. The last eight outs he recorded came via strikeouts. The 15 strikeouts rank as the third-best total in Division II this season and the most by a GAC pitcher against a conference opponent in league history.

