UAMS Northwest top administrator to step down

FAYETTEVILLE -- Pearl McElfish, top administrator for the Northwest regional campus of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, will step down as campus leader but continue on at UAMS studying health disparities.

"It's my life's work," said McElfish, who as a researcher aims to help close gaps between different racial and ethnic groups when it comes to health outcomes. Projects include working to reduce diabetes among the Marshallese population.

McElfish, 45, has led the Northwest regional campus since 2016, overseeing an increase in students and programs that's set to continue with a three-year medical degree track beginning this fall at the satellite site of the main Little Rock campus.

A national search has begun for a new vice chancellor for the campus to coordinate clinical, education and research activities, as well as "lead external affairs and collaborations with community and key stakeholders for all initiatives across the region," according to a job posting.

McElfish is expected to continue as vice chancellor until sometime in the summer, according to an email Monday to faculty from Stephanie Gardner, UAMS' provost and chief strategy officer.

On March 1, McElfish also began a new community engagement and outreach position with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute in Little Rock.

"Her new role, which leverages her passion and expertise in community health and research, will be critical in our quest to achieve National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation for the Cancer Institute," Gardner said in the message to faculty. "We are grateful for her visionary leadership and service in Northwest Arkansas, and we are pleased she will continue as a community research leader at UAMS."

Along with studying health differences through academic studies, McElfish has led UAMS Northwest during a time when it has undertaken various education and outreach efforts aimed at improving the health of Latino and Marshallese communities, in particular.

McElfish said that as her research activity increased, she asked for a new role about a year ago that would free up more time for her to work on community health.

"Even though in some ways the vice chancellor position is more prestigious, my passion really is to help underserved populations, and I really wanted to continue in that," McElfish said.

As covid-19 emerged, McElfish said she agreed to stay in the vice chancellor role. McElfish said she plans to remain based in Northwest Arkansas. Once she steps down -- McEfish said she's willing to stay on until a new hire is in place -- she will continue as chief of the division of community health at UAMS and as an associate professor.

Dr. Cam Patterson, top administrator for UAMS, praised McElfish's community health efforts.

"Pearl is an internationally recognized population health expert and one of the best-funded researchers in that field in the United States. We are excited to provide her with a pathway to increase her time and effort on something she is so passionate about," Patterson said.

McElfish is earning an annual salary of $343,904, UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

Jay Gandy, associate provost for the UAMS Northwest campus, is leading a search committee to find McElfish's replacement, and UAMS also is using search firm Spencer Stuart to assist in filling the position. Gardner's email to faculty stated that those interested could apply for the job, with the application deadline April 21.