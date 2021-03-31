Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Mountain View’s Josie Storey

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:08 a.m.
2022 combo guard Josie Storey.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Mountain View’s Josie Storey.

Class: 2022

Position: Combo guard

Size: 5-10

Stats: As a junior, averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 50.3% from the floor, 37.5% from the three-point line and 83.3% at the free throw line.

Interest: Division II schools

Coach Casey Scribner:

“She’s an extremely gifted offensive player and very creative. That’s how you can describe her. Very gifted and creative. Kind of does things differently offensively than a lot of other kids.

“Just a great team player. Loves the game, is a gym rat and has aspirations to play college basketball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Missouri man shot, critically injured by Mountain home officer, police say
by Brianna Kwasnik
UNDER THE RADAR: Mountain View’s Josie Storey
by Richard Davenport
Pfizer says its covid-19 vaccine protects younger teens
by The Associated Press
Governor ends mandate on masks
by Andy Davis
School boards left to set own rules
by Cynthia Howell
ADVERTISEMENT