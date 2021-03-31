UNDER THE RADAR: Mountain View’s Josie Storey

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Mountain View’s Josie Storey.
Class: 2022
Position: Combo guard
Size: 5-10
Stats: As a junior, averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 50.3% from the floor, 37.5% from the three-point line and 83.3% at the free throw line.
Interest: Division II schools
Coach Casey Scribner:
“She’s an extremely gifted offensive player and very creative. That’s how you can describe her. Very gifted and creative. Kind of does things differently offensively than a lot of other kids.
“Just a great team player. Loves the game, is a gym rat and has aspirations to play college basketball.”