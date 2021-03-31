Sections
UniGroup acquires Handled venture

by John Magsam | Today at 2:10 a.m.

Handled, a joint venture between Bentonville-based RevUnit and Missouri-based UniGroup, has been fully acquired by UniGroup, the parent company of United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit.

RevUnit will continue to work with UniGroup, according to a Tuesday news release. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RevUnit and UniGroup partnered in 2019 and developed Handled's artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered technology with a "personal concierge" approach to local moving, relocation and home services.

"The technology we created alongside RevUnit will be repackaged as digital tools for members of the UniGroup network, providing a digital-first process -- including contactless booking and payment -- to their customers," Seth Waite, Handled's chief executive officer and now chief experience officer at UniGroup, said in a statement.

