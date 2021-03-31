Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. home prices soared in January, 20-city index shows

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:13 a.m.
A "Sale Pending" sign stands along side a new driveway in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, March 20, rose 11.1% in January from a year earlier. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. home prices in January increased at the fastest pace in seven years as the pandemic fuels demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.1% in January from a year earlier. That's the biggest gain since March 2014. Prices rose in all 20 cities, and the 12-month increase was larger for all cities in January than in the previous month.

"January's data remain consistent with the view that covid has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes," said Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

It's not yet clear whether that trend will fade as the pandemic is brought under control, Lazzara said, or if there will be a permanent shift to higher demand.

The biggest gain was in Phoenix, where home prices jumped 15.8%, followed by Seattle, with a 14.3% gain, and San Diego, at 14.2%.

Home sales have jumped in the past year, driven by a desire for more space among Americans fortunate enough to keep their jobs. With roughly one-quarter of workers doing their jobs from home, along with children going to school online, families have sought out houses rather than apartments or have moved to larger homes.

Yet that trend has run into a reluctance among many Americans to sell their homes -- and have potential buyers parade through their living rooms -- during the pandemic.

The number of available homes collapsed nearly one-third by February compared with a year earlier, to just over 1 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That's the sharpest yearly drop on records dating back to 1982.

Rising mortgage rates may slow sales a bit in the coming months, but borrowing costs remain near historic lows. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to nearly 3.2% last week, the highest since June, up from 3.1% the week before. That's still below the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, increased to 2.45% from 2.4% last week. It was 2.92% a year ago.

Record-low lending rates have prodded buyers into the housing market, which has been one of the strengths of the U.S. economy. But the shortage in the supply of homes remains a problem and has pushed prices higher.

Sales of new and existing homes fell sharply in February, mostly because of unseasonably cold winter weather and ice storms in Texas and other southern states. Yet existing home sales were still 9% higher in February compared with a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Alma School District plans to lift mask requirement
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Walmart announces 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting date
Fayetteville, Rogers to keep mask ordinances
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Vaccinations open to Arkansans 16 and older; mask mandate ends
by Brianna Kwasnik
Texarkana names new police chief; Bennett is first woman in role
by Lori Dunn/Texarkana Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT