Walmart's annual event virtual again

Walmart Inc. has canceled its annual employee celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville again this year over health concerns related to the pandemic, the company said Tuesday.

The event traditionally brings 5,000 employees from around the world to Northwest Arkansas during what's become known as shareholders' week. Because of the pandemic, though, last year's celebration was held virtually, and it will be again this year, the company said.

The virtual event is planned for June 4, with entertainment and messages from senior leadership.

The Bentonville-based retailer also will hold its annual shareholders business meeting virtually, starting at 10:30 a.m. on June 2. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast.

Shareholders of record as of April 9 are entitled to vote on proposals. Walmart's proxy statement, which will be filed in April, will include details on how shareholders may access the meeting and cast their votes.

The public will also be able to listen to the meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company's website.