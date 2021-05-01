Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

2 Little Rock police officers struck by vehicle

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:54 p.m.
Police sirens.

Little Rock police reported late Saturday that two officers had been struck by a vehicle on Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock.

One officer was hospitalized in serious condition, according to a Police Department tweet. The other suffered minor injuries, the tweet said.

The driver was detained and was being questioned, according to the tweet.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said Saturday night that he did not know if the officers were inside or outside a vehicle when they were injured. No further details were available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT