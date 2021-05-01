All-State coding contest to tap today

The fifth annual Governor's All-State Coding Competition, featuring the 17 top-performing teams from a recent regional contest, will be held today in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Donaghey Student Center.

Today's 9 a.m.-to-noon event is sponsored by Verizon and ARCodeKids. and hosted by the university, its Department of Computer Science and the Arkansas Department of Education.

The All-Region Competition, held Feb. 26, was open to Arkansas public, private and home-schooled students in grades eight through 12, and produced 17 teams to advance to the state competition.

After judging is complete today, the All-State Coding Competition award ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in the Donaghey Student Center's Ledbetter Hall. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will announce the winners. He will also announce the 2020-21 Computer Science Educator of the Year, selected from five state finalists.