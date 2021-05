Texarkana, circa 1955: In the era before chain hotels crowded Interstate 30 exits, the Twilight Motel at 815 E. Ninth St. (U.S. 82) advertised Beauty- rest mattresses and General Electric air conditioning. The motel, with its neon sign, still stand near downtown.

