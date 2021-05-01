Army disciplines 21 officers over slaying of Fort Hood GI

WASHINGTON -- The Army said Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and noncommissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in the killing last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found.

The punishments, which include firing eight senior commanders, are the latest Army moves in response to Guillen's disappearance and death, which brought to light widespread leadership failures at a base that had high rates of sexual assault, harassment and drug use.

In a new revelation, an Army report blamed the military for allowing Guillen's killer to escape and ultimately kill himself. It found that "poor communication" among soldiers keeping watch on Spc. Aaron Robinson failed to clearly note that he was a soldier of "heightened interest," contributing to his ability to flee from a conference room. He committed suicide while being pursued.

While the discipline announced Friday represents a sweeping condemnation of soldiers in Guillen's chain of command, no criminal charges have been filed. Instead, the soldiers were relieved of command or given formal letters of reprimand that will go into their permanent files, or both. In many cases, such discipline is career-ending.

The investigation, led by Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, concluded that Guillen was sexually harassed by another soldier -- a claim that commanders at the base denied for months. Maj. Gen. Gene LeBoeuf, Forces Command chief of staff, told reporters Friday that the soldier who harassed her is among those disciplined.

The family has identified the soldier who harassed her as Sgt. 1st Class Jovanny Rivera.

The report said the investigating officer "found no credible evidence to conclude" that Robinson sexually harassed Guillen or that they had any relationship outside work. And it did not find a motive in the killing. Instead, it said Robinson sexually harassed another soldier.

Guillen's family has said Robinson harassed Guillen. "If you can't say why he murdered her, you can't say he didn't sexually harass her," family attorney Natalie Khawam said Friday.

An independent review panel created to dig into the problems at the base concluded in December that military leaders there were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems. It also found that the Army's Criminal Investigation Command was understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators.

The panel's chairman told members of Congress in a hearing this year that the base leadership was focused on military readiness, and "completely and utterly neglected" the sexual assault prevention program. He said lower-level unit commanders didn't encourage service members to report assaults, and in many cases shamed victims or were actually the perpetrators themselves.

Guillen's sisters Lupe and Mayra expressed frustration.

"For me personally, I am barely halfway through the report. It is very emotional for me to re-read everything we have had to go through and to re-read certain things stated in favor of the Army," Mayra Guillen said.

The family issued a statement saying, "Vanessa's case was severely mishandled. We are upset that the names of the soldiers that sexually harassed Vanessa are not included. It's heartbreaking and frustrating for all of us."

