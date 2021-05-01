At the Post

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 3,500

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $447,536

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,205,878

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $5,653,414

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Churchill Downs, 9:30 a.m.; Belmont Park, 11:20 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Pimlico, 11:40 a.m.; Lone Star Park, 1:35 p.m.; Arlington, 2:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockeys David Cabrera and Ramon Vazquez each won two races.

Cabrera won the second race aboard Papa Star ($5.40, $2.80, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.82; the ninth race with Empire of Gold ($3.80, $2.80, $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.13; and the 11th race with Happymac ($3.60, $3.40, $2.80), covering 5 and 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.52.

Vazquez won the first race aboard He's No Bull ($4.60, $3.80, $2.80), covering 5 and 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.99; the sixth race with Kasserine Pass ($6.80, $4.20, $3.00), covering 1 mile in 1:39.23; and the eighth race with D' Rapper ($12.60, $5.80, $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.18.

Jockey Kelsi Harr won two races. Harr won the fourth race aboard Very Spicy ($3.60, $2.60, $2.40), covering 5 and 1/2 furlongs in 1:06.84, and the seventh race with Undecidedcertainty ($57.00, $13.40, $5.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.95.