Balanced attack gives 76ers a rest

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second consecutive game. Philadelphia is a half-game behind Brooklyn in the race for the top seed in the East.

Trae Young scored 32 points in his return after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, and Clint Capela had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta. The Hawks stayed in fifth place in the East and are tied with the Celtics, with both a half-game in front of idle Miami for a first-round playoff bye.

The 76ers likely will be sad to see the Hawks leave town. Besides the victories, the two games against Atlanta gave Embiid, Simmons and other key starters extra rest when they weren't needed in the fourth quarter. It also provided the bench players with extended minutes.

"It came at a perfect time for us," Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said. "None of (the starters) had to stretch minutes. Now they're good to go, which is great. The bench guys got great rhythm."

The 76ers routed Atlanta 122-83 on Wednesday night in Philadelphia when they clinched a playoff spot.

The Hawks scored 13 of the first 15 points to take an early 11-point lead. But the 76ers outscored Atlanta 21-13 over the final 7:21 to pull within 26-23 after one.

Philadelphia took control in the second quarter. Harris and Simmons had resounding dunks in a dominating period for the 76ers, who outscored Atlanta 42-20 to go up 65-46 at the break. Philadelphia made 15 of 28 shots in the quarter, while Atlanta missed 14 of 19.

Embiid's three-pointer from the top of the key on an assist from Simmons early in the third put the 76ers on the blowout path, giving them a 72-48 lead.

"We didn't contain them, that was the problem tonight," Hawks Coach Nate McMillan said. "Defensively we just could not keep the ball in front of us. We just had too many breakdowns on the ball."

CELTICS 143,

SPURS 140, OT

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown hit a three-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining in overtime, Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points and Boston rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat San Antonio.

Tatum, whose previous career best was 53 points scored against Minnesota on April 9, scored 21 in the fourth quarter, then added 10 in the overtime to cap the improbable comeback with a pair of free throws that sealed it with four seconds remaining.

Brown finished with 17 points, Marcus Smart had 10 points and 12 assists, and Aaron Nesmith had 16 points and six rebounds for Boston.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 14 assists for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV finished with 24 points each, and Jakob Poeltl finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 128,

NETS 109

NEW YORK -- Damian Lillard had 32 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, and Portland beat Brooklyn to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.

Lillard scored 22 points in the second half as the Blazers broke away late in the third quarter to snap the Nets' four-game winning streak.

Jusuf Nurkic added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who are 3-0 on their trip as they try to fight their way out of seventh place in the Western Conference and avoid having to appear in the play-in tournament.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points for the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant.

WIZARDS 122,

CAVALIERS 93

CLEVELAND -- Russell Westbrook posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Washington continued its postseason push with a rout of Cleveland.

It was Westbrook's 177th career triple-double, moving him within four of Oscar Robertson's NBA record. He also tied Wilt Chamberlain (1967-1968) for the fourth-most triple-doubles in a season, a list that Westbrook leads with 42 in 2016-2017.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points on 8-for-24 shooting, and Raul Neto had 17 points for Washington.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points but had a career-high eight turnovers for Cleveland in his return from a three-game absence with a concussion. Cedi Osman had 14 points and Darius Garland had 12 before leaving with a left ankle injury in the third quarter.

BUCKS 108, BULLS 98

CHICAGO -- Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 22 points, and Milwaukee was good enough without Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Chicago.

The Bucks hope Antetokounmpo won't be sidelined for long after the reigning two-time MVP rolled his already sprained right ankle in the opening minute at Houston the previous night.

Bobby Portis (Razorbacks) had 16 points and tied a season high with 14 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 16 to go with seven assists for Milwaukee, which is third in the Eastern Conference.

Coby White led Chicago with 21 points. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Daniel Theis finished with 16 points and 10 boards as the Bulls lost for the third time in four games.

GRIZZLIES 92, MAGIC 75

MEMPHIS -- Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Memphis beat Orlando.

Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the floor but snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba led the short-handed Magic with 15 points each. Bamba also had 11 rebounds. R.J. Hampton finished with 11 points for Orlando, which shot 31.4% and fell even with idle Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, right, goes up for a dunk past Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela goes up for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)