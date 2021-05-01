Best appointed interim Rogers police chief

ROGERS -- Mayor Greg Hines appointed Capt. Jonathan Best as interim police chief.

Hines made the appointment Friday on Chief Hayes Minor's last day with the Police Department.

Best started working in the department in 1997. He was promoted to corporal in May 2001 and sergeant in July 2003. He received two promotions in March 2015, to lieutenant and then to captain, according to a news release from Hines.

Best has served the department in numerous roles, including patrol, crime suppression, criminal investigation division, and narcotics, according to the news release. He has served in leadership positions in both the patrol and criminal investigation divisions, according to the release.

He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2017.

Minor spent 27 years working in various positions with the department until he became chief in February 2015.

Hines will continue to search for a permanent replacement for Minor, according to the news release.